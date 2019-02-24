Union Min flays BJD for  neglecting KBK region

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/UMERKOTE: Union Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram on Saturday attacked the State Government for not implementing Central schemes for development of KBK region.

Addressing a public meeting at Kundra village , Oram said the BJP Government has pumped thousands of crores in the last five years for implementation of various schemes in Odisha. However, the State Government has not been able to utilise the funds, he alleged.

“There is no industrial growth and lakhs of youths are running from pillar to post for employment as the BJD Government has done nothing for them,” Oram said

The political agenda of Naveen Patnaik-led State Government against the BJP has caused a lot of hardship for people in the State, he alleged.

The Minister said the BJP has achieved developmental milestones across various sectors throughout the country and it would come to power once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in the day, Oram attended another public meeting at Karagaon in Umerkote under Nabarangpur district where he made similar allegations against the BJD Government and party supremo Naveen. He blamed the State Government for avoiding popular Central schemes in Odisha.