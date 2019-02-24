Home States Odisha

Woman shows courage, fights chain snatcher in Odisha

A woman showed exemplary courage when she confronted two bike-borne chain snatchers at Malaya Vihar area here and managed to catch hold of one of them.

Abhijita Mahapatra with Commissoner of Police Satyajit Mohanty | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman showed exemplary courage when she confronted two bike-borne chain snatchers at Malaya Vihar area here and managed to catch hold of one of them. She is Abhijita Mahapatra of Malaya Vihar under Mancheswar police limits.

The 35-year-old woman had gone to the market around 11.30 am when two miscreants waylaid her. On the pretext of asking an address, the pillion rider attempted to snatch Abhijita’s gold chain but could not as she had a stole wrapped around her neck. Her ordeal in the broad daylight did not end here as she fell on the road during the scuffle with one of the miscreants. While the bike rider went some metres ahead, his associate continued in his attempt to snatch the chain.

The woman put up a brave fight while holding on to her chain. She caught hold of the man and raised an alarm following which some locals rushed to her rescue and nabbed the snatcher.
The PCR vehicle later reached the spot and whisked away the man to Mancheswar police station. Mancheswar police registered a case under Section 394 of IPC and launched a search operation to trace the other miscreant involved in the crime.

Applauding her courage, Commissionerate Police has felicitated her. “We decided to felicitate Abhijita for her bravery when she was attacked by two bike-borne miscreants in an attempted chain snatching bid which occurred between 11.30 am and 12 noon. She has set an example of confronting the miscreants indulging in such crimes,” said Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty.
The City police awarded Abhijita with a letter of appreciation and `5,000 cash. 

“Women should not give up in front of such anti-social elements,” Abhijita said, adding that she was pleased to be felicitated by police. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu was also present.
In September, 2016, a girl successfully fought off three armed anti-socials and foiled their loot bid. She even overpowered one of the miscreants and handed him over to police.

