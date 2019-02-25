All-weather road a distant dream

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: All-weather road remains a distant dream for people of Bamdeipur panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district.

Four villages of the panchayat have no all-weather road. Development eludes Baulang, Dhanpal, Sarebandha and Bandhbelari villages situated near Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) site despite the public sector giant spending crores of rupees as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Sources said though Bamdeipur panchayat has concrete road, it is of little use to the villagers. The shortest route from Baulanga to Kantinali has been connected with Balitutha-Kujang main road and the villagers depend on it to travel to Paradip port, IOCL, market, hospital and school. Schoolchildren face problems while travelling on the road due to potholes.

During rainy season, reaching the village becomes a difficult task. The road connecting the Government primary school deteriorates during rainy season. School students have suffered injuries while travelling on the road.

Another 3 km stretch from Banapat to IOCL gate, which is a part of Balitutha- Kujang road, lies in precarious condition. Thousands of people depend on this road but no steps have been taken either by the State Government or IOCL for its renovation.

Bamdeipur panchayat Sarpanch Gopinath Samantray said the villagers have appealed to the Chief Minister, local MLA and BDO of Erasama on numerous occasions to mitigate their woes but in vain. He said the villagers have now decided to stage agitation so that their pleas are heard by the authorities concerned.