Home States Odisha

All-weather road a distant dream

All-weather road remains a distant dream for people of Bamdeipur panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district.

Published: 25th February 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: All-weather road remains a distant dream for people of Bamdeipur panchayat in Jagatsinghpur district.
Four villages of the panchayat have no all-weather road. Development eludes Baulang, Dhanpal, Sarebandha and Bandhbelari villages situated near Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) site despite the public sector giant spending crores of rupees as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Sources said though Bamdeipur panchayat has concrete road, it is of little use to the villagers. The shortest route from Baulanga to Kantinali has been connected with Balitutha-Kujang main road and the villagers depend on it to travel to Paradip port, IOCL, market, hospital and school. Schoolchildren face problems while travelling on the road due to potholes.

During rainy season, reaching the village becomes a difficult task. The road connecting the Government primary school deteriorates during rainy season. School students have suffered injuries while travelling on the road.

Another 3 km stretch from Banapat to IOCL gate, which is a part of Balitutha- Kujang road, lies in precarious condition. Thousands of people depend on this road but no steps have been taken either by the State Government or IOCL for its renovation.

Bamdeipur panchayat Sarpanch Gopinath Samantray said the villagers have appealed to the Chief Minister, local MLA and BDO of Erasama on numerous occasions to mitigate their woes but in vain. He said the villagers have now decided to stage agitation so that their pleas are heard by the authorities concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp