Bride refuses to marry drunk groom

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Turning up drunk for marriage proved to be a costly mistake for a groom at Dundelmal village in Junagarh block here.

Amit Nayak, the groom, had to return from the marriage mandap on Friday night after the bride refused to tie the knot on finding him in an inebriated state.

Sources said Amit from Dharamgarh reached Dundelmal in a procession. Most of the members of the marriage party were drunk and were dancing to loud music. The groom could not resist the temptation and he too drank and danced to his satisfaction. By the time the procession reached the bride’s home, all the members, including Amit, were exhausted.

When the rituals started, Amit passed out at the altar. Seeing this, the bride refused to go ahead with the marriage ritual. Though Amit’s relatives, who are from Pandra Mali community, pleaded with the girl and her family members to reconsider their decision, all their requests fell on deaf ears. The groom and his relatives had to return without solemnising the marriage. Later, Amit’s family members sought the intervention of Pandra Mali Samaj.

On Saturday, a meeting was held in Dundelmal between Samaj elders of both the parties. However, the bride and her relatives remained adamant and refused to entertain the request of the groom’s family for reconsideration.

Pandra Mali Samaj, which is strictly against consumption of liquor, non-vegetarian food and hooliganism during marriage functions, also supported the stand of the bride.

