Home States Odisha

Bride refuses to marry drunk groom

 Turning up drunk for marriage proved to be a costly mistake for a groom at Dundelmal village in Junagarh block here.

Published: 25th February 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Turning up drunk for marriage proved to be a costly mistake for a groom at Dundelmal village in Junagarh block here.
Amit Nayak, the groom, had to return from the marriage mandap on Friday night after the bride refused to tie the knot on finding him in an inebriated state.

Sources said Amit from Dharamgarh reached Dundelmal in a procession. Most of the members of the marriage party were drunk and were dancing to loud music. The groom could not resist the temptation and he too drank and danced to his satisfaction. By the time the procession reached the bride’s home, all the members, including Amit, were exhausted. 

When the rituals started, Amit passed out at the altar. Seeing this, the bride refused to go ahead with the marriage ritual. Though Amit’s relatives, who are from Pandra Mali community, pleaded with the girl and her family members to reconsider their decision, all their requests fell on deaf ears. The groom and his relatives had to return without solemnising the marriage. Later, Amit’s family members sought the intervention of Pandra Mali Samaj. 

On Saturday, a meeting was held in Dundelmal between Samaj elders of both the parties. However, the bride and her relatives remained adamant and refused to entertain the request of the groom’s family for reconsideration. 

Pandra Mali Samaj, which is strictly against consumption of liquor, non-vegetarian food and hooliganism during marriage functions, also supported the stand of the bride.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp