Dibyang narrates plight to CM

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Lipuna Pratihari may be differently-abled but he managed to draw the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards his plight.

The 28-year-old youth, a resident of Baselihata village under Narsinghpur block, during the Chief Minister’s programme at Ananta Narayan High School here on Saturday, broke the barricade at the helipad and was stopped by security personnel. The Chief Minister took note of the Dibyang calling out to him and asked his security personnel to let Lipuna speak.

The youth narrated his plight and said he ekes out a living by begging at Badambadi bus stand in Cuttack. Lipuna told the Chief Minister that he has a Dibyang wife and a five-month-old boy. The youth said his family has been deprived of benefits under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and others meant for the poor despite several appeals to the local MLA.

After lending him a patient hearing, Naveen instructed the Cuttack district administration to extend all support to Lipuna. The Chief Minister’s assurance brought smile to the face of the youth who now hopes for an end to his miseries.