Gajapati royal to join BJD

PARALAKHEMUNDI: Scion of Gajapati dynasty Kalyani Devi is all set to join the ruling BJD on Wednesday. Kalyani is the daughter of former MP Gopinath Gajapati. She said since the days of her grandfather late Krishna Chandra Gajapati, considered to be one of the architects of modern Odisha, the royal family has been working for the development Gajapati district. She said her father was a member of the ninth and 10th Lok Sabha. “Working for people is not new for me,” Kalyani said.

She expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and thanked him for the support extended towards her father’s treatment. Kalyani said Odisha has witnessed remarkable progress in all sectors under the Naveen Patnaik Government.

Lauding former chief minister Biju Patnaik for formation of Gajapati district, she said the district was carved out of Ganjam. “He (Biju Patnaik) had come to Parlakhemundi and declared the formation of Gajapati district at a grand function in front of Gajapati Palace in 1992,” said the royal scion.

