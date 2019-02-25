Home States Odisha

Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty surrenders in Odisha

Gope was allegedly involved in at least 27 crimes including the killing of many civilians, burning of road construction machines, blasting of a block office and firing at security personnel.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, maoist surrender,gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

Malkangiri (Odisha), Feb 25 (PTI) A Maoist, carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head and involved in many crimes, has surrendered before the police at Koraput, a senior police officer said Monday.

Dhananjaya Gope alias Sudheer (27) of Malkangiri district surrendered before DIG (South-Western Range) Himansu Lal on Sunday in Koraput, the officer said.

Gope was allegedly involved in at least 27 crimes including the killing of many civilians, burning of road construction machines, blasting of a block office and firing at security personnel, he said, adding that the Maoist was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh announced by Odisha government.

Following his surrender, Gope will be provided monetary assistance and will be rehabilitated under the Surrender and Rehabilitation policy of the state government, police said.

Gope surrendered and expressed desire to return to the social mainstream, the officer said.

He had joined the outlawed CPI(Maoist) in 2009 and was working for the Kalimela Area Committee of Malkangiri Division under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha maoist surrenders Dhananjaya Gope Bounty Naxalism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp