Maoist carrying Rs5 lakh reward lays down arms

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A CPI (Maoist) and Divisional Committee Member (DCM) of Gumma area committee of Malkangiri district, Danurjaya Gope alias Sudhir, surrendered before South-Western range DIG Himansu Lal here on Sunday.

The Maoist, who was carrying cash reward of `5 lakh on his head, is a Bangladeshi refugee from MV 31 of Kalimela police limits. Lal said Sudhir is involved in 27 cases of violence in Malkangiri district. The ultra is also suspected to be behind the murder of 15 civilians in the past seven years, he said. Sudhir had joined the Kalimela Dalam of banned CPI(Maoist) in 2009. He was working for Gumma area committee under Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border (MKVB) division.

Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said the main reason behind Sudhir’s surrender was a dispute between senior and junior Maoist cadres. Besides, construction of the Gurupriya bridge has demoralised the CPI(Maoist) cadres in the area. “He was also inspired by the developmental activities of the Government in cut-off areas, especially basic services like health, drinking water and electricity facilities which have been brought to the doorsteps of people,” the SP said. He said the surrendered Maoist will be provided with all facilities as per the surrender policy of the Government.