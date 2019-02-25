Martyr’s widow thanks modi  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for Meena, the widow of Pulwama martyr Prasanna Sahoo, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday drew appreciation from family members of the slain CRPF jawan in Shikar village.

During his weekly radio programme, Modi said, “The country salutes the indomitable courage of Meena who has vowed to send her only son to join the CRPF.”

“I have no words to express my happiness after the Prime Minister praised my mother Meena for her decision,” said 18-year-old Roni, the daughter of Prasanna, who is a Plus-Three commerce student.

Elated over hearing her name in the radio programme, Meena thanked the Prime Minister. “My son Jagan will join CRPF to fulfil the unfinished task of my husband,” she said. A delighted Jagan said he plans to join the CRPF or Indian Army after becoming a graduate. “I will try my best to join the forces to teach a lesson to the terrorists who killed my father and other jawans,” said the 16-year-old boy, who is Plus-Two Arts student in Nimapada College.

“We also came to know that the Prime Minister will dedicate a national war memorial and a museum in New Delhi on Monday in memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives after Independence. We hope our father’s name will be mentioned along with other martyrs in the war memorial,” said Jagan. The boy also informed that he, along with his mother and sister, will visit the memorial soon. Prasanna was among the 40 other CRPF jawans who was killed in Pulwama terror attack on February 14.