Home States Odisha

Odisha stares at potato price hike 

Earlier, the Odisha Cold Storage Association had given several representations to the State Government but to no avail, he alleged.

Published: 25th February 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Potatoes

Representational Image | Express File Photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With cold storage owners on indefinite strike by shutting down their stores, a steep hike in  potato price is staring at the State if the Government continues to be indifferent to their problems.
Accusing Odisha Government of turning a blind eye to their problems, cold storage owners said they have been sustaining huge loss due to failure of the potato mission in the State.

Of the 40 functional cold stores, 26 units came up during the last three years (since 2015) when the Government launched its ‘State Potato Mission’ to achieve self sufficiency in potato production. In a bid to attract promoters for setting up cold storage, the Government had announced several incentives. "However, all the cold stores are on the verge of closure due to high capital cost and interest burden, huge electricity bill, under-utilisation of capacity and lack of warehouse receipt finance," rued Secretary of the Odisha Cold Storage Association Janardhan Sahoo.

“All the promoters have eroded the entire working capital of their units during the last four years of operation. The units are on the verge of shutting down. We have lost our hope of revival,” Sahoo said adding, the farmers who think that the units were going to provide them a safe landing for their produce and provide security to their earnings are also at stress.

In order to revive the industry, the owners of the cold stores have been demanding a revival package which includes waiver of entire outstanding of term loans or grant of Rs 2 crore for 5000 tonne capacity cold store, credit linkage at low rate of interest (3 per cent on term loan and working capital), 50 per cent subsidy on electricity bills, subsidy on transportation and storage, and formation of farmers producer groups, seeds production through cold storage promoters and research and development in potato production, engagement of technical and qualified post harvest management staff for monitoring.

Each cold storage of 5000 tonne capacity provides direct and indirect employment to 300 individuals and serve 10,000 farmers for storage of their agricultural produce. Neglecting this industry affects the livelihood of  at least 10,300 farmer families in the catchment area and an overall impact to around four lakh farmer families throughout the State, Sahoo said.

Earlier, the association had given several representations to the State Government but to no avail, he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha potato price Potato price hike Odisha cold storages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp