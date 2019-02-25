Home States Odisha

Odisha to expand EDUSAT network across the State

The network will cover all secondary and higher secondary government schools.

Class in progress for Odia medium students at ZP High School in Krishnapuram of Srikakulam district

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students studying in all secondary and higher secondary Government schools will soon get distance classroom education from expert teachers as Odisha government is planning to expand Edusat network across the State. 

According to a proposal mooted by the Science and Technology department, a network of laboratories will be set up for enhanced learning by students along with connectivity for schools for two-way communication.  

Though it was launched in 2009, the facility was available in selected schools. It has been proposed that all secondary and higher secondary Government schools will be covered under the umbrella of expanded Edusat network.

As decided, identification of topics of each subject and programmes will be developed through the academic committee as per the procedure adopted by Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC). This time, more 3D animation and actual visuals will be incorporated instead of 2D and graphics to make the programmes acceptable.

“The department has proposed to install terminal or satellite interactive terminal in all Government higher secondary schools besides upgradation of transmission hub and the existing analog studio by using best available technology,” said an official.

It has also been proposed to develop a central laboratory at Bhubaneswar. While teaching topics on subjects through video demonstration clippings recorded in central laboratory using science apparatus will help simplifying difficult concepts for students, the laboratory will help in clarifying difficult mathematical concept through models and charts. 

Educational software programmes will be developed for Class VII to XII basing on State syllabus for its transmission through Edusat network and there would be more use of outdoor shoots and laboratory demonstration with proper examples of applications.

The educational programmes which are once transmitted through the Edusat network will be made available to students through a dedicated YouTube channel. Visual classroom programmes on each topic covering the entire syllabus will be kept in Edusat hub.

The department has also proposed to prepare the annual transmission schedule in coherence with classroom teaching. The schedule will be designed in such a way that, each class should have at least one programme per week.

