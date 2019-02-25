Home States Odisha

Ravenshaw Radio to be back on air soon

Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University Ishan Kumar Patro said steps are on for procurement and installation of new equipment and the station is likely to be functional by April.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After lying defunct for years, Ravenshaw Radio, the first campus-based community radio station, is going to get a new lease of life soon as the Ravenshaw University authorities are planning to revive it.

The radio station was set up with an estimated cost of `30 lakh in April 2011. The campus radio turned a big hit among the students by airing quality programmes. But the service was stopped for not obtaining licence from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

After availing licence in 2013, the radio station with 90.4 Mhz was made functional and programmes were aired only for a short period. The radio service went off air again after major equipment of the station turned into bad shape. 

hough the students of Journalism and Mass Communication (J&MC) department started using the radio station as a practical laboratory by repairing few of its equipment, programmes could not be aired as its antenna got damaged in lightning.

However, after much hue and cry, the university authorities have taken steps to revive it. While three rooms, including the studio, office and control room, have already been repaired, steps are on to replace damaged equipment and improve the infrastructure of the station.

Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University Ishan Kumar Patro said steps are on for procurement and installation of new equipment and the station is likely to be functional by April.

The community radio will broadcast various programmes, including academic seminars, conferences, cultural programmes, examinations, sports, drama and song for six hours per day within 15 km radius in air. Besides, steps are being taken to adopt new technology for availing the service in mobile phones. 

