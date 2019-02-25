Road projects of Bonda Hill hang fire  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Though both the State and Central governments have been asserting that connectivity is a key component to promote access to economic and social services in the remote and inaccessible Bonda Hill under Khairput block in Malkangiri, one of the aspirational districts selected by the Centre, as many as 10 road projects worth `25 crore in the area are hanging fire for reasons which need to be probed.

The projects under National Rural Roads Development Agency (NRRDA) are aimed to provide all-weather pucca road connectivity to huge number of remote and inaccessible villages of Bonda Hill. Panduranga Construction Private Limited had bagged the tender for the projects in July, 2018.

The projects include 2.70 km road from Mudulipada to Kirasanipada, 5.90 km road from Tarakapada to Gidmali, four km road from Patraput to Bosiguda, three km road from Gulangpadar to Bondapada, two km road from Barangaguda to Kotrakunda, 1.20 km road from Godhiguda to Kandhaguda, two km road from Madkapadar to Maliguda and nine km road from Badadural to Kiramba.

Construction of the 10 roads was supposed to be completed by February this year as per the agreement and the deadline set by Rural Development Secretary Mona Sharma.

Earlier, though tenders were floated several times in the past, no bidders were interested to take up the road projects due to Maoist threat.

However, going by the tardy pace of work, the work is unlikely to be completed within the February deadline and will be delayed by some months, said Dungulu Sisa of Mudulipada village.

Echoing similar views, Manguli Sisa of Bondapada village blamed the Government for not doing the needful for expediting the work. Once the road projects are completed, Bonda Hill would get connectivity from all sides, he added.

Jeypore-based Project Implementation Unit (PIU) head Vijay Kumar Soney blamed the local revenue officials for the delay in completion of the projects. “Lack of cooperation from revenue officials, non-availability of minor minerals and sands as well as inaccessibility of the area are the reasons behind the delay,” he said.

Additional District Magistrate Birasen Pradhan said he will take up the matter with Khairput tehsildar and do the needful for early completion of the projects.

Recently, some locals had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and sought his intervention for early completion of the roads in the interest of Primitive Tribal Group communities which reside in Bonda Hill areas.