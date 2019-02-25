Home States Odisha

Road projects of Bonda Hill hang fire  

Earlier, though tenders were floated several times in the past, no bidders were interested to take up the road projects due to Maoist threat.

Published: 25th February 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Though both the State and Central governments have been asserting that connectivity is a key component to promote access to economic and social services in the remote and inaccessible Bonda Hill under Khairput block in Malkangiri, one of the aspirational districts selected by the Centre, as many as 10 road projects worth `25 crore in the area are hanging fire for reasons which need to be probed.

The projects under National Rural Roads Development Agency (NRRDA) are aimed to provide all-weather pucca road connectivity to huge number of remote and inaccessible villages of Bonda Hill. Panduranga Construction Private Limited had bagged the tender for the projects in July, 2018. 
The projects include 2.70 km road from Mudulipada to Kirasanipada, 5.90 km road from Tarakapada to Gidmali, four km road from Patraput to Bosiguda, three km road from Gulangpadar to Bondapada, two km road from Barangaguda to Kotrakunda, 1.20 km road from Godhiguda to Kandhaguda, two km road from Madkapadar to Maliguda and nine km road from Badadural to Kiramba.

Construction of the 10 roads was supposed to be completed by February this year as per the agreement and the deadline set by Rural Development Secretary Mona Sharma.
Earlier, though tenders were floated several times in the past, no bidders were interested to take up the road projects due to Maoist threat.

However, going by the tardy pace of work, the work is unlikely to be completed within the February deadline and will be delayed by some months, said Dungulu Sisa of Mudulipada village.
Echoing similar views, Manguli Sisa of Bondapada village blamed the Government for not doing the needful for expediting the work. Once the road projects are completed, Bonda Hill would get connectivity from all sides, he added.

Jeypore-based Project Implementation Unit (PIU) head Vijay Kumar Soney blamed the local revenue officials for the delay in completion of the projects. “Lack of cooperation from revenue officials, non-availability of minor minerals and sands as well as inaccessibility of the area are the reasons behind the delay,” he said.

Additional District Magistrate Birasen Pradhan said he will take up the matter with Khairput tehsildar and do the needful for early completion of the projects.

Recently, some locals had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and sought his intervention for early completion of the roads in the interest of Primitive Tribal Group communities which reside in Bonda Hill areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp