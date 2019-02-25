SDI main campus inaugurated

Home States Odisha

The main campus of the Skill Development Institute (SDI), Bhubaneswar managed by IOCL was inaugurated at a function held at Taraboi village near Jatni in Khurdha district on Sunday.

Inaugurating the campus, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said, “I am happy to know that reputed companies have shown their interest for SDI trainees for recruitment as students passed from the institute have proved their merit.” 

The Minister said he had kept the timeline by ensuring that the campus is ready in one year. The foundation stone of  the main campus was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 18. The pilot campus of the SDI was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 9, 2016.
The pilot campus at Mancheswar Industrial Estate, operational for the past three years, has been offering seven trade courses and providing employability skills training of six months duration to about 200 students per batch.

The institute is being set up as a one-of-its-kind model skills academy with global standards that offers best of skills training facilities with a high level of technical sophistication. The second and third phase of the institute facilities will be ready by the year end.

Memorandum of understandings between SDI, Bhubaneswar and four industries supporting centre of excellence (CoE) for skill development courses and between IOCL and ITI, Bhubaneswar and ITI, Dashrath (Vadodara) on dual system of training were signed on  this occasion.

IOCL chairman Sanjeev Singh, Chairman of SDI Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra and CEO of SDI, Bhubaneswar N N Rao, Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar R V Rajkumar, Vice-Chancellor of ICT Mumbai GD Yadav and senior officials of the oil industry, skills sector and training partners from different parts of the country were present.

