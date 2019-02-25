Home States Odisha

Second phase of KALIA from April 1: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik said that the scheme has been launched for their welfare as the State is prone to natural calamities and they always face huge loss.

Published: 25th February 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at farmers’ rally in Panchupada on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM-KISAN scheme from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the second phase assistance under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme will be available to the beneficiaries from April 1.

The Chief Minister announced the decision while addressing a massive rally of farmers at Panchupada in Hindol block of Dhenkanal district following a request from Pramila Majhi of Chhendipada in Angul district. He also initiated the process to transfer livelihood assistance to 1,78,466 landless agricultural labourers under the scheme. Each beneficiary will get Rs 5000 assistance as the first instalment through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Besides, the Chief Minister handed over offer letters to children of KALIA beneficiaries, who will avail KALIA scholarship for technical/professional education in Government run institutions across Odisha. So far, 32,18,504 farmers have received financial assistance under the schemes.

Describing farmers as the pride of the nation, the Chief Minister said the KALIA scheme has been launched for their welfare as the State is prone to natural calamities and they always face huge loss. Stating that KALIA is the best scheme in the country to help the farmers lead a life of dignity, Naveen said more than 30 lakh farmers have received the first instalment of the assistance through DBT.

Stating that a family’s empowerment depends on the empowerment of the children in which education plays a pivotal role, the Chief Minister said KALIA scholarship has been launched for the bright future of children of the beneficiaries. He called upon the children of KALIA beneficiaries to avail the opportunity and apply for the scholarship and take admission in technical institutions to become doctors, engineers, agriculture scientists, veterinary physicians and other experts. “I am always with your families and wish your betterment and empowered future,” he said.

Naveen reiterated his demand for a hike in financial assistance to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 under PM KISAN scheme. The Chief Minister has so far addressed five massive farmers’ convention across the State to reach out to local farmers and spread the message of KALIA scheme.

He inaugurated 103 completed projects worth Rs 953 crore and laid the foundation stones for Rs 1129 crore. He dedicated 50-bed Rental Housing complex, Govt ITI administrative building, Dhenkanal-Kamakshyanagar Ranapasi over bridge and air strip at Birasal in Kankadahada block. Besides, he laid the foundation stone of drinking water, check dam and other projects. Minor irrigation projects worth Rs 9.44 crore in Hindol, Parjang, Dhenkanal Sadar were also launched.

