Solar-powered 3-wheelers gather dust

KENDRAPARA: Two solar-powered three-wheelers intended for tourists have been gathering dust for the last two months at Bhitarkanika National Park in the district. The solar vehicles remain unused at Dangamala within the park due to some technical problems. “It is unfortunate that the vehicles have not been used for almost two months. This shows lack of interest by the authorities concerned to promote tourism in Bhitarkanika,” said 84-year-old Prafulla Mohanty, an England-based NRI, writer and painter who visited the park recently.

The octogenarian said he had to wait for two hours at the river ghat at Dangamala to visit the crocodile breeding and rearing centre for the lone solar-powered vehicle. Due to non-availability of such environment-friendly vehicles, hundreds of elderly people, women and children can be seen struggling while trekking along the forest route to reach the forest guest houses at Dangamala from the river jetty, a distance of 2 km.

“This arrangement is meant for visitors as forest officials stop all vehicles a few metres away from the entrance of the park. The vehicles are eco-friendly as they do not emit any smoke. It is high time for forest officials to repair the solar-powered vehicles,” said Sudhanshu Parida, an environmentalist and secretary of district unit of Peoples for Animal (PFA).

Forest range officer of Dangamala Subrat Patra said three solar-powered three-wheelers were procured by the Forest department for `5.25 lakh three years back. “Each vehicle has the capacity to carry five persons. Of the three solar vehicles, two are lying defunct for the last two months.

Last year, these vehicles had developed technical snags. We have contacted the officials of the agency which supplied the vehicles and they assured us to repair the vehicles soon,” he said.