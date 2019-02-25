Swedish girl Phulbani ‘bahu’  

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: The famous adage “Love knows no religion, region or boundaries” was proven when a Swedish girl tied the nuptial knot with her lover, a local resident, here on Saturday. The couple, Mohammad Riaz and Ima Lore Bhoit, met in Goa in 2011. Riaz was working in a hotel then and Bhoit had visited the place with her family. After frequent meetings during Bhoit’s stay in India, the duo kept in touch through social media. Riaz later moved to Sweden to work and their bond grew stronger until they decided to marry.

With the consent of both the families, the marriage took place according to Muslim rituals in Phulbani town, where Riaz is based, and the bride’s name was changed to Amria Begum. More than 20 relatives of the bride flew from Sweden to attend the ceremony.

