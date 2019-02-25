Home States Odisha

Togadia fires GST cannon at Modi

Addressing a meeting at lower Baliyatra ground here, Togadia said the Prime Minister had made many promises before coming to power but he has not yet been able to fulfil it.

Published: 25th February 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president and Hindu nationalist leader Pravin Togadia on Sunday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching the Odisha unit of Hindusthan Nirman Dal here on Sunday. 

Addressing a meeting at lower Baliyatra ground here, Togadia said the Prime Minister had made many promises before coming to power but he has not yet been able to fulfil it. The Modi Government had promised to provide 20 million jobs every year, but it failed to create employment opportunity while farmers are not getting the minimum price of their produces, he alleged.

Stating that the decision to introduce GST in the county is the biggest mistake of the Modi Government, Togadia said it is causing problems for different communities. Similarly, about six lakh small shops will be closed in the country as the Government has allowed mega retail companies like Wal-Mal to trade here. This will deepen the unemployment crisis, he added.

This apart, the Prime Minister has taken many wrong decisions, including providing protection to separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, withdrawing cases against over 9,000 stone pelters and surprise visit to Pakistan, after taking office in 2014. In the last six months, 481 soldiers of the country have lost their lives, he said and added that the Pulwama incident is painful.

Even though Modi had promised for construction of Ram Mandir, he has failed to keep his promise to secure his seat, he said.
“If the Hindusthan Nirman Dal is voted to power, Ram Mandir dispute in Ayodhya will be resolved within a week,” said Togadia adding that his party would take up farmers’ issues and rising unemployment problems in the country.

On the occasion, Togadia appointed Biswa Ranjan Jethy and Deepak Mohanty as the president and secretary of the State unit of Hindusthan Nirman Dal respectively. He also announced the names 25 office bearers of the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp