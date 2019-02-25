Togadia fires GST cannon at Modi

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president and Hindu nationalist leader Pravin Togadia on Sunday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching the Odisha unit of Hindusthan Nirman Dal here on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting at lower Baliyatra ground here, Togadia said the Prime Minister had made many promises before coming to power but he has not yet been able to fulfil it. The Modi Government had promised to provide 20 million jobs every year, but it failed to create employment opportunity while farmers are not getting the minimum price of their produces, he alleged.

Stating that the decision to introduce GST in the county is the biggest mistake of the Modi Government, Togadia said it is causing problems for different communities. Similarly, about six lakh small shops will be closed in the country as the Government has allowed mega retail companies like Wal-Mal to trade here. This will deepen the unemployment crisis, he added.

This apart, the Prime Minister has taken many wrong decisions, including providing protection to separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, withdrawing cases against over 9,000 stone pelters and surprise visit to Pakistan, after taking office in 2014. In the last six months, 481 soldiers of the country have lost their lives, he said and added that the Pulwama incident is painful.

Even though Modi had promised for construction of Ram Mandir, he has failed to keep his promise to secure his seat, he said.

“If the Hindusthan Nirman Dal is voted to power, Ram Mandir dispute in Ayodhya will be resolved within a week,” said Togadia adding that his party would take up farmers’ issues and rising unemployment problems in the country.

On the occasion, Togadia appointed Biswa Ranjan Jethy and Deepak Mohanty as the president and secretary of the State unit of Hindusthan Nirman Dal respectively. He also announced the names 25 office bearers of the party.