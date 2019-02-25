UN Women compliments CM 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women) has complimented Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for initiating 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Nishtha Satyam said in a letter to the Chief Minister that this will renew the dialogue at the national level as a proposal for constitutional amendment in this regard is pending in the Parliament. “We commend your leadership and support for the initiative as the economic and social progress can be sustained only if half of the population have a role in the highest decision making bodies,” the letter said.

Stating that women face barriers in exercising their rights and voice, the letter said the UN Women has been striving towards building capacities for women and offering campaigns for gender equality to overcome this restriction.