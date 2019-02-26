After IAF strike in Pakistan, DRDO test fires twin quick reaction missiles off Odisha coast

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Hours after Indian Air Force carried out strikes across the LoC destroying terror camps in Pakistan, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully test-fired two rounds of Quick Reach Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a defence base off Odisha coast indicating preparedness to counter any kind of retaliation.

The next-generation sleek short-range weapon system was fired from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch unit positioned at the launching complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

The indigenously developed canister-based sophisticated high-speed missile is capable of destroying aerial targets, fighter aircraft, short range and cruise missiles. With cent percent kill probability the missile can deceive enemy radars making it difficult to be detected.

Defence sources said the twin tests were conducted to check various parameters including propulsion performance of the weapon system and its killing capabilities at different altitudes and conditions. “The tests were conducted on guided mode and the missile successfully demonstrated robust control, aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high maneuvering capabilities proving the design configuration,” a defence official told 'The New Indian Express'.

After a smooth release from the canister, the missile on both the occasions travelled along the predesignated trajectory and zeroed in on the target. Radars, electro-optical systems, telemetry and other tracking systems tracked the missiles and monitored through the entire flights. “The missile system has radars with search on move capability and functions on search and kill principle. The mission was fantastic as all objectives have been met,” the official confirmed.

The missile is a highly mobile air defence system which can destroy multiple targets at a distance upto 30 km. Sanctioned in 2014, the missile was first tested in 2017 and its two developmental trials were conducted last year. Once inducted, it will be deployed at the border and is expected to supplement surface-to-air missile Akash.

The technology that QRSAM incorporates is a fresh development by the DRDO. With necessary electronic countermeasures against aircraft jammers, it employs dual thrust propulsion stage using high-energy solid propellant.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO and the defence industry for the successful test-firing of QRSAM twice. She conveyed her appreciation to the team on achieving all mission objectives.