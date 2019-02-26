Home States Odisha

Bank manager held for fraud

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The manager of Rahama branch of IndusInd Bank was arrested by Tirtol police on Sunday for misappropriating lakhs of rupees paid by customers as instalments for their two-wheeler loans.
Sources said the bank offers finance to eligible customers for purchasing two-wheelers. Customers can avail loan up to 90 per cent of the product value to be repaid in 36 monthly instalments. Taking this opportunity, hundreds of customers availed finance from the bank to purchase two-wheelers. They have been repaying their instalments every month but the same were not deposited in their accounts following which the customers were served notice by the bank.

After receiving the notice, the customers came to know that their instalments were not credited to their accounts. They brought this to the notice of the hub manager of the bank’s Paradip branch Subha Prasad Lenka. It was later found that the manager of Rahama branch Sanjay Pallei had misappropriated the amount.

Later, Lenka conducted a probe and found that Pallei had received customers’ instalments by giving them handwritten receipts and the instalment amount was not deposited in their loan accounts. An FIR was then lodged by Lenka against Pallei in Tirtol police station on January 16 following which a case was registered by the police.

Tirtol IIC Prasant Kumar Majhi said the accused had misappropriated `8.40 lakh of the loan amount. The accused was arrested and produced in court on Sunday, Majhi said.

