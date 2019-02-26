Home States Odisha

BJP takes lead in candidate selection

The BJP has finalised its candidates in four out of the five Assembly segments in Angul, the home district of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Published: 26th February 2019 07:00 AM

By BK Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL: The BJP has finalised its candidates in four out of the five Assembly segments in Angul, the home district of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.Party insiders said BJP has decided to field Kalandi Samal from Talcher, Ashok Mohanty from Pallahara, Bhagirathi Pradhan from Athmallick and Pratap Pradhan from Angul. The party is, however, yet to decide between Agasti Behera and Santosh Naik in Chhendipada.

While Santosh had contested on a BJP ticket from Chhendipada in the last elections, Agasti, a former Congress leader, is new to the saffron party. Similarly, Pratap also migrated from Congress to BJP. Agasti, however, is said to be the frontrunner in the race for the party ticket.Kalandi and Ashok had contested the last elections in 2014. Lulu Amanta was the BJP candidate in Angul last time but had come a distant third. Sources said Amanta is unlikely to get a party ticket this time which has caused resentment among his supporters.

Local BJP leaders are hopeful of winning all the five seats in the district given the party’s performance in the last panchayat elections. While the safforn party had bagged 12 out of total 28 Zilla Parishad seats, the remaining 16 were captured by the ruling BJD.While the formal announcement of the names of candidates is awaited, all aspirants have started their election campaign in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Pradhan has also hinted about the BJP’s candidate for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming General Elections.Speaking at a public meeting at Nalco a few days back, the Union Minister confirmed the candidature of Rudra Narayan Pani for the Lok Sabha seat.District BJP president Bhagirathi Pradhan said there is no dispute over the candidates in Angul as all the leaders will abide by the party’s decision.

