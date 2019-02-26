Defence guard accuses HAL officers of assault

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A guard of Defence Security Corps (DSC), deployed at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), has accused two security officers of the company of assaulting him for no reason.The incident had taken place on February 19 but came to fore on Monday after the guard KN Jha lodged a complaint against Deputy Manager (security) Sanjiv Kumar Dash and Assistant Security Officer Rajiv Ranjan Singh at Sunabeda police station.

Jha said while he was on duty at the HAL factory main gate on February 19, Dash and Singh entered the plant campus through the gate. When he offered them salute, one of them accused him of being drunk and not performing his duty properly. When he told them he did not drink on duty, they assaulted him and snatched his rifle. He sustained injuries and was admitted to Kalyan Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

He further alleged that his immediate officers DSC Platoon Havildar Pradip Kumar Roy and DSC Platoon Commander MD Kutty were witness to the incident but they did not come to his rescue.The Defence Security Corps provides security at Defence Ministry sites and installations. Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera said police will investigate the matter. The CCTV footage will be examined to ascertain the truth, he said.