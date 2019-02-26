Dharmendra Pradhan questions Odisha government’s short list for PM-KISAN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday criticised the State Government for providing a list of only nine lakh farmers to the Centre for transfer of livelihood assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

“The State Government has been saying that there are at least 50 lakh farmers in the State who deserve support for farming and other livelihood activities. It claimed to have transferred financial assistance to more than 12.45 lakh small and marginal farmers in the first phase and other 14 lakh farm families in the second phase. But why did it send an incomplete list of nine lakh farmers to the Centre for PM-KISAN benefit,” Pradhan questioned.

Accusing the State Government of trying to fool the people, the Union Minister sought to know what is preventing the State to submit the complete list of farmers to the Centre.Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Radha Mohan Singh had written to the chief ministers of all States including Odisha in the first week of this month seeking support for effective implementation of PM-KISAN so that the entitled benefits are expeditiously transferred to the farmers.

The Odisha Government was requested to provide necessary details such as bank accounts in the online portal so that the first instalment of the benefits can be transferred to the eligible families, Pradhan said.

Taking exception to the submission of a partial list, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who was here on Sunday to be part of the nationwide launching of the PM-KISAN scheme by the Prime Minister had urged the State Government to release the list of all farmers.

Hitting out at the Government for politicising the issue, Pradhan said, “We may have political differences, but this should not come in the way of farmers’ development. The farmers should be treated fairly.” If the Centre wants to reach out to each and every farmer of the State, the Government has a responsibility to rise above politics for their welfare, he added.

12.45 lakhs beneficiaries given to NIC: Odisha government

Sources in the State Government said the list of 12.45 lakh beneficiaries has been given to the NIC, Bhubaneswar for uploading it in PM-KISAN portal. The local NIC here had sent the names of 9,42,032 farmers to NIC, Delhi as the Centre has made it mandatory to provide beneficiaries details in LGD (Local Governance Directory) format mentioning the panchayat. The NIC here is working with the Government to map the left out beneficiries using LGD format.