Fresh BJD faces likely in Berhampur LS seat

Sisir Panigrahi By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: WITH continuation of cinestar turned politician Sidhant Mohapatra from the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency under cloud, the high profile seat may see a fresh face fielded by the ruling BJD in the forthcoming General Elections.

As a rush of aspirants has ensued, the likelihood of a royal family member being nominated by the party has ignited interest among voters as well as political circles.Among the names of former Union Minister and Congress MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, who has joined the BJD, State Planning Board member Rama Chandra Panda and party general secretary T Gopi has emerged Chikiti royal family scion Chinmayananda Srirup Deb as a contender.

The 43-year-old Deb, son of Minister Usha Devi, is a software engineer and entrepreneur running his own company SEASAT Solutions in Hyderabad. With a strong political background - his mother being a five time MLA of Chikiti, grandfather Sachidananda Deb a two time MLA from the same seat and father Trigunateeta Deb a former president of Berhampur Credit Cooperative Bank and former chairperson of Chikiti NAC.

Besides the family legacy, Chinmayananda has been connected with his soil and earned goodwill by providing employment to many Odia youth in his company. He has been politically active in the area in the recent times. He also enjoys a good rapport with the Telugu speaking population in Ganjam district because of his Hyderabad link and proximity to many Telangana leaders.However, the name of another royal Kalyani Devi, the daughter of former MP Gopinath Gajapati, is also in circulation. The Gajapati dynasty scion is all set to join the BJD after announcing her decision to enter politics.

The Berhampur Parliamentary seat is spread across two districts of Ganjam and Gajapati. While BJD has a strong grip in the Assembly segments of Ganjam, the Congress and BJP are in a better position in Gajapati.

Both the Opposition parties are also faced with a large number of aspirants. The name of BJP State general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra, district president Kanhu Charan Pati and party leader Dr Subash Sahu are doing rounds for the saffron party. While Bhrugu is the son of former minister Harish Chandra Baxipatra, Kanhu is the son of former MLA from Chikiti Jagannath Pati. Dr Subash is being backed by RSS and VHP.

Similarly former Assembly Speaker Chintamani Dyan Samantara, district working president Deepak Patnaik, Paralakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao and district president Trinath Behera are contenders for Congress ticket.