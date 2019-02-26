Home States Odisha

Fulfill PM Modi’s New India vision: Dharmendra Pradhan

Published: 26th February 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday exhorted the youth of the State to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India.
Initiating the New Odisha - Dharmapada Dialogue, the Union Minister interacted with over two lakh youth in 427 locations of the State through video conferencing which was aired live.

Five young achievers of the State who interacted with the Minister during the dialogue narrated their success in different fields. One of them was Amarendra Sahu, a founder member of Bengaluru-based startup NestAway which provides affordable rental solutions to individuals.

Flight Lieutenant Pallavi Mohapatra of Indian Air Force, school teacher Jogabyasa Bhoi and only Odia to successfully climb the highest peaks of five continents Chittaranjan Mohanty, awardee of United Nations HiEERa (heera) award and founder of Kaivalya Vichar Seva Samiti (KVSS) and Gram Samriddhi Trust Vishal Singh shared their success stories during the dialogue.

Inaugurating the first-ever Skill Saathi Youth Conclave organised by National Skill Development Corporation under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Pradhan felicitated young achievers who were role models for others.

The Skill Saathi initiative has so far mobilised and counselled over one lakh candidates in the State in the last three months. The initiative provides information on vocational training programmes to make the right choice based on their interest.

Dharmendra Pradhan Modi New India dram New Odisha dream

