Jilted lover stabs woman, attempts suicide

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed by a man for breaking up with him in Bandhadiha village within Dharmasala police limits on Monday.

JAJPUR: A 23-year-old woman was stabbed by a man for breaking up with him in Bandhadiha village within Dharmasala police limits on Monday.The accused, 27-year-old Ganeswar Sahoo of the same village, also attempted to commit suicide after assaulting the woman, police said. Both the victim and the accused sustained grievous injuries and have been hospitalised. The woman was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

Police said Ganeswar and the woman were in love for the last couple of years. They reportedly wanted to marry each other, but the woman’s family was opposing the alliance. In the meantime, the victim’s family fixed her marriage with someone else last week and she was asked to stay away from Ganeswar. The woman later decided to sever ties with the accused and this enraged Ganeswar.

Ganeswar then called the woman and asked her to meet him at a village temple near Brahmani river on Monday noon.“When the woman reached the temple, Ganeswar attacked her with a sharp weapon. She sustained injuries on her neck, stomach and back. After assaulting the woman, the youth tried to kill himself by slashing his wrist and stomach with the same weapon,” said a police official.

The locals found both the youth and the woman lying in a pool of blood near a road adjacent to the temple. The blood stained weapon was also found from the spot. The girl’s family members reached the spot and rushed her to the local hospital. The injured youth, however, had to wait for over two hours for an ambulance. He was later admitted to the district headquarters hospital.Basing on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Dharmasala police visited the spot and started a probe.

