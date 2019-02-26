Home States Odisha

KALIA way better than PM-KISAN: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Small and marginal farmers, share croppers, landless farmers and agricultural labourers have all been covered under KALIA while the Central scheme is solely for landholding farmers.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM

The Chief Minister handing over land title to a woman at Nuapada I Express

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reiterated that the State’s KALIA scheme was much better than the PM-KISAN scheme of the Centre. KALIA has shown the way to the entire country as far as farmers welfare is concerned, he said at a public meeting in Khariar Road.

Small and marginal farmers, share croppers, landless farmers and agricultural labourers have all been covered under KALIA while the Central scheme is solely for landholding farmers. Besides, while the State Government is providing financial support of Rs 10,000 per annum to every farmer, the Union Government is giving just Rs 6,000 per annum.

“Financial assistance of Rs 12,500 will be provided to each landless agricultural household for allied agricultural activities such as goat rearing, small layer poultry units, duckery units, fishery kits for fishermen, mushroom cultivation, bee-keeping and so on under the KALIA scheme,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the State Government is providing farm loan at zero per cent interest to farmers. He went on an inaugurating and foundation stone laying spree for various development projects worth Rs 237.35 crore. He inaugurated Biju Expressway from Saipala to Nuapada along Sohela-Nuapada Road, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 55.11 crore and new Nuapada District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) building, which has been built at an expenditure of Rs 34.83 crore.

He laid foundation stones for various projects including construction of Litiguda Minor Irrigation Project in Sinapali block besides mega water supply projects.Naveen also handed over bicycles to construction workers and distributed land pattas to more than 8,000 landless slum dwellers from 16 ULBs of seven districts under the JAGA Mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik KALIA scheme PM KISAN scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp