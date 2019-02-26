KALIA way better than PM-KISAN: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reiterated that the State’s KALIA scheme was much better than the PM-KISAN scheme of the Centre. KALIA has shown the way to the entire country as far as farmers welfare is concerned, he said at a public meeting in Khariar Road.

Small and marginal farmers, share croppers, landless farmers and agricultural labourers have all been covered under KALIA while the Central scheme is solely for landholding farmers. Besides, while the State Government is providing financial support of Rs 10,000 per annum to every farmer, the Union Government is giving just Rs 6,000 per annum.

“Financial assistance of Rs 12,500 will be provided to each landless agricultural household for allied agricultural activities such as goat rearing, small layer poultry units, duckery units, fishery kits for fishermen, mushroom cultivation, bee-keeping and so on under the KALIA scheme,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the State Government is providing farm loan at zero per cent interest to farmers. He went on an inaugurating and foundation stone laying spree for various development projects worth Rs 237.35 crore. He inaugurated Biju Expressway from Saipala to Nuapada along Sohela-Nuapada Road, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 55.11 crore and new Nuapada District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) building, which has been built at an expenditure of Rs 34.83 crore.

He laid foundation stones for various projects including construction of Litiguda Minor Irrigation Project in Sinapali block besides mega water supply projects.Naveen also handed over bicycles to construction workers and distributed land pattas to more than 8,000 landless slum dwellers from 16 ULBs of seven districts under the JAGA Mission.