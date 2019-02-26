Home States Odisha

Mosquito menace stings Jagatsinghpur town

Jagatsinghpur town is reeling under an acute mosquito menace, thanks to the apathy of the civic authorities in taking proper preventive measures.

Garbage-filled Machgaon main canal flowing through Jagatsinghpur town | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur town is reeling under an acute mosquito menace, thanks to the apathy of the civic authorities in taking proper preventive measures.The branch canal of Machgaon main canal from Dusnumber to Purohitpur, flowing through the town, and Alaka river have emerged as open breeding grounds for mosquitoes and posing serious health risks for the denizens.

Scores of hotels, garages, fruit and vegetable stalls, flower shops, meat and fish shops that have come up along the sides of the branch canal are discharging huge amount of waste into the water body. As a result, the waste accumulated on the stagnant water have prvided suitable breeding conditions for the mosquitoes. Similarly, Alaka River has literally turned into a dustbin where effluents and sewerage are discharged from the residential areas of thes town.

The mosquito menace has become unbearable for the residents in the last 15 days. Santosh Swain, a resident of Deuligrameswar said there is no respite from mosquitoes even during day. “It is almost impossible to get rid of the mosquitoes even if we use mosquito repellents and fix nets on doors and windows,” he said.

The residents criticized the civic body for not conducting anti-mosquito drives regularly. Sources said Malathion fogging by the civic body is of no use. The chemical’s effect lasts only for a few hours and the situation returns to square one in short time.

The residents stated that the only permanent solution to the problem is to remove stagnant water from the water bodies and stop dumping of waste into them.Executive officer of Jagatsinghpur Municipality Baldev Behera said the civic body is continuing its anti-mosquito programme. Insecticides are being sprayed and fogging started in each ward to check mosquito menace, he said.

Comments

