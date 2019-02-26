Odisha Congress demands School Minister resignation over question paper leak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday demanded the resignation of School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra for repeated question paper leaks during the annual HSC examination which has made the future of lakhs of students uncertain.

The School and Mass Education Department and the Board of Secondary Education (BSE)have failed to smoothly conduct the examination which exposed their inefficiency, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said and added that the Minister should take moral responsibility and quit.

Alleging that Government has made a mess of the examination system, Patnaik said on day one of the examination, Odia question paper became viral in social media. Again the same thing happened on Monday when there was a leak of English question paper, he said and added that this has put enormous mental pressure on the students.

Alleging that this is not for the first time that BJD Government is playing with the future of youths, Patnaik said the leaks of question papers in the examination for recruitment of Assistant Section Officers (ASO) and OTET and now the annual HSC examination cannot be a coincidence. “The BJD is pushing its sinister motive of helping the select few and denying the youths of Odisha a level playing field,” he said.

Patnaik alleged that while Odisha Government is promoting privatisation of education in the State, students from backward class are deprived of affordable quality education.