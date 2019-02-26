Home States Odisha

Odisha government hikes dearness allowance by 3 percent

The dearness allowance of the state government employees has increased from 9 to 12 per cent.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to woo the Government employees ahead of the 2019 elections, the State Government on Monday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) by three per cent (pc).

A notification issued by the Government said the DA hike will come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2019. A proposal in this regard was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday.
With this, the DA of State Government employees has increased from nine to 12 per cent. The TI of pensioners will also increase by three per cent.

The Government’s decision comes after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 increased DA for its employees by three per cent. In April 2018, the DA for Odisha Government employees was hiked by two per cent.

