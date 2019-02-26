Home States Odisha

Spreading awareness on Odisha government schemes through musical puns

The State Government’s PEETHA programme and ‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ campaign is drawing huge crowds in Paradip Municipality, thanks to the humour-laced songs of Binakar Das.

Binakar Das

Binakar Das.

PARADIP: The State Government’s PEETHA programme and ‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ campaign is drawing huge crowds in Paradip Municipality, thanks to the humour-laced songs of Binakar Das.An ice supplier by profession, Binakar is on a mission to educate people about different Government schemes by singing songs which are full of anecdotes and puns. For his talent, he has gained quite a fan following in the town.

Also popular as Ram, the 58-year-old of Brundaban Colony is the star attraction at PEETHA camps and ‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ programmes organised by the district administration in the area. The Government programmes where Binakar performs are always crowded with beneficiaries.

Locals have also taken a liking for Binakar’s talent. Sources said his songs, which are dipped in realism, have inspired many to participate in the Government-sponsored programmes. The themes of the songs revolve around the problems of slum-dwellers, benefits of Government schemes, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and local MLA Damodar Rout.

Binakar said he sells ice to sustain his family of five. But, he loves to compose humorous songs on social issues. “I developed a liking for Odia Literature since I was young. I have authored books on housing problems in Paradip, environmental degradation and various other social issues. My poems also deal with ill-effects of alcohol, importance of education and women’s empowerment,” he said.

“I derive pleasure in bringing smiles on the faces of locals through my songs,” he said. Appreciation has poured in for Binakar from different sections of the society including slum-dwellers and district officials. He has also been felicitated and awarded by several organisations and Paradip Municipality for his performances many times in the past.

Sujata Behera, a slum-dweller of Lockpada, said she started attending PEETHA programmes after coming to know about Binakar’s songs. “I have become a regular at the events now and in the process, have managed to get electricity supply and other benefits from the Government,” she said.

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said apart from spreading awareness about Government schemes, the programmes also aim to identify and recognise hidden rural talents such as Binakar. “We have decided to provide pension to Binakar for his unique talent,” he added.

