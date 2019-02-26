Tito aide hurt in encounter

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An associate of gangster Tito was injured in an encounter with police in the wee hours of Monday.The aide, 38-year-old Debiprasad alias Litu Das of Garajanga village in Marsaghai, is involved in several criminal cases including murder, extortion, tender fixing, robbery and theft.

A police official said on a tip-off, the cops conducted a raid near Litu’s house at Tikhiri Chowk on NH-5 (A). “The motorcycle-borne criminal fired at us when we tried to nab him. Police also opened fire in retaliation in which Litu suffered gunshot injuries on his right leg,” he said.

Around 20 cases are pending against the injured criminal in different police stations of Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack and other areas of the State. Litu was initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. Police seized a revolver, three live ammunition and a bike from him, said the police officer.

Litu was released on bail on February 16 after languishing in jail for three years. On February 22, he had fired at the house of another gangster Sajan Behera at Dhaniapada, said Kendrapara SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda.