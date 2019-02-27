Home States Odisha

Bonded labour continues unchecked

Despite State Government’s tall claims of mitigating the woes of the poor, the scourge of bonded labour continues to haunt rural areas in the district.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:55 AM

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Despite State Government’s tall claims of mitigating the woes of the poor, the scourge of bonded labour continues to haunt rural areas in the district.

Fourteen people of Purunagarhe village, who had migrated to Hyderabad, are working there as bonded labourers. A villager, Gagan Behera, who had moved out of the State in search of better avenues, managed to escape from the clutches of his employer a few days back. He  narrated the plight of the labourers who are being tortured by their employers.

Sources said two middlemen, Gaya Behera of Purunagarhe and Pintu of Kantabanji,  allured some villagers to migrate promising better wages. Fourteen villagers fell into  the trap and left for Hyderabad via Balangir on January 5. They are engaged in brick kilns.

The villagers are forced to work for more than 12 hours at the kilns. They are being paid meagre wages. If anyone dares to speak up against the inhuman treatment, they are thrashed by the owner’s goons. The villagers are also denied access to telephone, Gagan said.

Gagan’s woes ended when he fell ill and was admitted to a hospital where he came in contact with a person who helped him return to Odisha. Gagan met the Collector,  SP and Labour Officer and appealed to them to rescue the labourers.

“The condition of the workers is pathetic as they are not given proper food and made to work hard. Any resistance means physical assault. The villagers need to return immediately,” Gagan added. However, Gagan was not able to specify the location of the brick kiln where the labourers are being held.

District Labour Officer S Mishra said, “After receiving compliant, we have sent officials to the village for conducting a probe. It was established that the villagers were allured by some middlemen. We have sent all relevant details to the Labour Commissioner for further action”.

