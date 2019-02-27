BSE cancels English test at three centres

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acting on the reports of rampant malpractice in the ongoing annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, authorities of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Tuesday cancelled the English tests at three examination centres.

Briefing mediapersons, BSE President Jahan Ara Begum said the second language examination at Ghunusar Government High School in Balangir, PR High School at Palaspitha in Dhenkanal and Krupasindhu Nodal High School at Gopinathpur in Cuttack has been cancelled on the basis of reports submitted by the district education officers (DEOs) concerned about malpractice during the test.

While 222 students had appeared at the examination at Ghunusar High School, 226 took the test at PR High School. Similarly, 227 students had appeared at the examination in Krupasindhu High School.

“The examination committee will decide whether to fail all the students if it is found that there was mass malpractice. But as of now, the English examination conducted at these centres has been cancelled,” said Begum.

There will be no re-examination for the second language and other tests will take place as scheduled at the three centres, she said.

The BSE President further made it clear that tight security would be put in place at these centres for the remaining examinations. “The DEOs will request SPs of the districts concerned to deploy adequate police force at the examination centres,” Begum said and added that stringent action would be taken if such incidents are repeated.