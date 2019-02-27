Construction workers seek financial aid

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of construction workers under Jagatsinghpur Coordination Committee staged a dharna demanding benefits and financial assistance under different schemes here on Tuesday.

Sources said applications of thousands of construction workers are yet to be verified by different trade unions as a result of which they have been deprived of benefits offered by Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. These workers are already registered under Building and Other Construction Workers (RE & CS) Act 1996.

The agitating construction workers alleged that they have been deprived of benefits due to callous attitude of officials concerned, delay in verification and scrutiny of applications, shortage of staff and lack of awareness.

The agitating workers demanded scrutiny of their applications so that they can avail marriage, education, maternity and death claim assistance.