Damaged sluice gates put farmers in deep water

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The apathy of authorities towards repair and renovation of old sluice gates has compounded the woes of farmers in large parts of the district.

Thousands of hectares of agricultural land in Erasama and other areas of Jagatsinghpur district get waterlogged during rainy season due to non-release of rain water though sluice gates. The Irrigation department had constructed six sluice gates in different areas of Erasama block to control the flow of surplus rain water and release it as per requirement to avert waterlogging in paddy fields. These sluice gates were set up to ensure strorage and distribution of rain water in the coastal villages.

Each sluice gate has nine smaller gates to release rain water. Locals have been demanding more smaller gates to ensure smooth release of water and to avert waterlogging. Sources said the existing gates have been damaged due to rust after coming in contact with saline water. No steps have been taken to renovate river creeks and dredging of Hansua channel and Jatadhari river mouth to release water to avert waterlogging.

Sources said a 100-metre long sluice gate at Nagari in Ambiki panchayat has nine smaller gates.

However, rain water is not released as per requirement from the gate as nine smaller gates are not enough for the purpose. Due to non-release of water, saline water enters paddy fields in Erasama block through this sluice gate. Nearly 35,000 hectares of paddy crops in Jagatsinghpur district are damaged every year due to saline water entering paddy fields.

Sources said angered over the state of affairs, some farmers recently dug up a stone- packed saline embankment to release stagnant water from Hansua river as well as their paddy field. Manmade breaches have also been created in other parts of saline embankments to avert waterlogging. Farmers Karunkar Patra and Arup Giri said damage to saline embankments has serious consequences on their livelihood.

Assistant Engineer, Saline Embankment, Erasama Pratap Kumar Jena said it takes seven days to release stagnant rain water through sluice gates. “Some farmers allegedly dig up saline embankments during rainy season and the prawn mafia too engages in this practice,” he said. Jena said the mechanical division has been pressed into service for repairing the sluice gates in Erasama.