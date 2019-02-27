Film editor Ravi Shankar to get Jayadev Samman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent film editor Ravi Shankar Patnaik will receive the prestigious Jayadev Samman for his outstanding contribution to the development of Odia cinema. The award consists of a certificate and cash prize of `one lakh.

The Jayadev Samman along with 29th State Film Awards for the year 2017 and 6th State Tele Awards were announced by the Culture department on Tuesday. Late Sambit Mohanty’s film ‘Hello Arsi’ will receive three awards including the prestigious Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami Samman for Best Film. While Mohanty will posthumously get the Best Director and Best Dialogue Writer awards, Parthasarathi Ray has been selected as the Best Actor.

Sunmeera Nagesh has been selected as the Best Actress for ‘Laila O Laila’ while Best Story award will be given to Jitendranath Mohapatra for the film ‘Drusant’. Independent filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharya has been selected for Best Editing award for his film ‘Khyanika’.

Satyajit Pradhan and Asima Panda will receive the Best Playback Singer awards in male and female categories. Baidyanath Dash has been selected as the Best Music Director for ‘Laila O Laila’ while Arun Mantri will get the Best Lyricist award.

Dhrubananda Panda has been selected for Best Photography for the film ‘Siba Not out’ and Debidutta Mohanty would get the Best Script award for ‘To Mo Love Story’. Pradyumna Lenka will get the Special Jury Award.

This year there was no entry in Best Tribal Film and Best Children Film categories. Of four documentaries that were submitted to the jury, none was selected for the Best Documentary award. ‘Drustanta’ was selected in the Best Education film category.

Best Comic Actor will be given to Tribhubana Panda for ‘Hero No-1’ and Maguni Patra will receive the Best Child Artiste award for ‘Spanatie’. Culture Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahy said the jury received 22 entries for the State Film Awards which will be given away on March 2.

‘Nua Bou’ of Tarang Cine Productions was adjudged the Best Tele Serial while its lead actor Jagjit Pal was selected as the Best Actor. The serial also won in three more categories - Mrutyunjay Kar as Best Supporting Actor in negative role, Mitali Sargharia as Best Actress and Sonali Srivastav as Best Story Writer.