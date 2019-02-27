Home States Odisha

Film editor Ravi Shankar to get Jayadev Samman

Eminent film editor Ravi Shankar Patnaik will receive the prestigious Jayadev Samman for his outstanding contribution to the development of Odia cinema.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent film editor Ravi Shankar Patnaik will receive the prestigious Jayadev Samman for his outstanding contribution to the development of Odia cinema. The award consists of a certificate and cash prize of `one lakh.

The Jayadev Samman along with 29th State Film Awards for the year 2017 and 6th State Tele Awards were announced by the Culture department on Tuesday. Late Sambit Mohanty’s film ‘Hello Arsi’ will receive three awards including the prestigious Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami Samman for Best Film. While Mohanty will posthumously get the Best Director and Best Dialogue Writer awards,  Parthasarathi Ray has been selected as the Best Actor.

Sunmeera Nagesh has been selected as the Best Actress for ‘Laila O Laila’ while Best Story award will be given to Jitendranath Mohapatra for the film ‘Drusant’. Independent filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharya has been selected for Best Editing award for his film ‘Khyanika’.

Satyajit Pradhan and Asima Panda will receive the Best Playback Singer awards in male and female categories. Baidyanath Dash has been selected as the Best Music Director for ‘Laila O Laila’  while Arun Mantri will get the Best Lyricist award.

Dhrubananda Panda has been selected for Best Photography for the film ‘Siba Not out’ and Debidutta Mohanty would get the Best Script award for ‘To Mo Love Story’. Pradyumna Lenka will get the Special Jury Award. 

This year there was no entry in Best Tribal Film and Best Children Film categories. Of four documentaries that were submitted to the jury, none was selected for the Best Documentary award. ‘Drustanta’ was selected in the Best Education film category.

Best Comic Actor will be given to Tribhubana Panda for ‘Hero No-1’ and Maguni Patra will receive the Best Child Artiste award for ‘Spanatie’. Culture Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahy said the jury received 22 entries for the State Film Awards which will be given away on March 2.

‘Nua Bou’ of Tarang Cine Productions was adjudged the Best Tele Serial while its lead actor Jagjit Pal was selected as the Best Actor. The serial also won in three more categories - Mrutyunjay Kar as Best Supporting Actor in negative role, Mitali Sargharia as Best Actress  and Sonali  Srivastav as Best Story Writer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp