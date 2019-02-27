KALIA cover for another 10 lakh beneficiaries in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Tuesday’s meeting believed to be the last before the announcement of elections, the Cabinet approved several important proposals including the inclusion of 10 lakh more beneficiaries under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also cleared the proposal to amend the Wildlife (Protection) Odisha Rules, 1974 for early payment of compassionate grant to victims and legal heir of victims of attack by wild animals.

The amendment of the relevant rules was approved at the meeting so that inquiry into the attack by wild animals on human beings will be completed in three days and compensation paid within 15 days from the date of lodging of FIR.

After the Cabinet decision on the day, the total number of beneficiaries to be covered under KALIA scheme will increase to 45 lakh from 35 lakh. It was also decided that the assistance to farmers under the scheme to purchase agricultural inputs will be provided any time from April 1 onwards for Kharif season and after September 1 for Rabi season instead of only on Akshaya Tritiya and Nuakhai.

The Cabinet also approved the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme for medical officers to provide them three assured promotions after seven years, 14 years and 21 years of service counted from the direct entry level. Such promotions under DACP scheme will be made without linkage to vacancies, Chief Secretary AP Padhi told mediapersons. However, other conditions for affecting promotions will be governed by the recruitment rules of Odisha Medical and Health Services cadres.

Besides, the Cabinet approved another proposal to amend the Official Language Rules, 2016 to reward officials as well as departments for extensive use of Odia as the official language. In case of any substantial and persistent dereliction in use of Odia for official purposes, action under Odisha Civil Services (Classification and Appeal) Rules, 1962 will be initiated against the erring officials. In case of officials of All India and Central services working under the State Government, action will be initiated under the provisions of relevant disciplinary rules.

Appropriate training will be imparted to employees for their capacity building for effective implementation of use of Odia as the official language.