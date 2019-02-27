Keonjhar girl wins gold at Wushu Stars-2019

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Manju Munda of Sialijoda village under Joda block has brought laurels to Odisha and the country by winning a gold medal in the Wushu Stars-2019 Championship held in Moscow.

She defeated her Russian counterpart in the final to snatch the gold in 42-kg category. She had prevailed over her Egypt and Kazakhstan counterparts in the semifinal and quarterfinal respectively. Manju was the only player from Odisha in the 28-member Indian squad which was accompanied by Pankaj Kumar Mahanta as coach. The tournament had started on February 22 and will conclude on Wednesday.

Manju showing her

gold medal | Express

Currently pursuing her Plus Two at Joda Women’s College, Manju has 20 medals in her kitty so far, including 12 gold medals.

In 2017, she had won bronze at the national level Wushu Championship held in Uttarakhand. The tribal girl’s talent was first spotted by JSPL Foundation, which has been promoting rural and ethnic sports in Barbil region of Keonjhar district. The Foundation extended support to Manju, including training, nutritional supplements support and facilitating her participation in State and National level championships since 2011. She has been training under Asian Indoor Games Kickboxing medalist Pankaj Mahanta, who was appointed by JSPL Foundation to train students in various martial arts at Sialijoda Primary School.

Wushu Association of Odisha president S S Harichandan and Wushu Association of India have congratulated Manju for the success.

Lauding her achievement, co-chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal said, “Barbil region is fast emerging as a cradle for martial art talents. The JSPL Foundation is committed to nourish rural talents to shine in the national and global forums. I am sure Manju will shine and bring more laurels for the country in future”.