Home States Odisha

Lawyers’ ultimatum to Govt over HC bench

Submitting a memorandum to the Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena, the Bar has also demanded immediate constitution of the team of legal experts to pursue the matter with the Union Government. 

Published: 27th February 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Miffed at the delay by State Government in writing to the Orissa High Court for its opinion on establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha, the District Bar Association (DBA) on Tuesday served an 10-day ultimatum to the Government.

Submitting a memorandum to the Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena, the Bar has also demanded immediate constitution of the team of legal experts to pursue the matter with the Union Government. 
Senior member of the DBA Sureshwar Mishra said the State Government had given them a written assurance that the Government would constitute an inter-departmental committee for pursuing the matter with the Union Government. 

The State Government had also assured the agitating lawyers that Government would write to the High Court to seek its opinion on the establishment of the bench in Western Odisha. However, no progress has been made on the two assurances.

If the State Government does not keep its promises within 10 days, lawyers will be forced to intensify their agitation, Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp