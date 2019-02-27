Lawyers’ ultimatum to Govt over HC bench

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Miffed at the delay by State Government in writing to the Orissa High Court for its opinion on establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha, the District Bar Association (DBA) on Tuesday served an 10-day ultimatum to the Government.

Submitting a memorandum to the Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena, the Bar has also demanded immediate constitution of the team of legal experts to pursue the matter with the Union Government.

Senior member of the DBA Sureshwar Mishra said the State Government had given them a written assurance that the Government would constitute an inter-departmental committee for pursuing the matter with the Union Government.

The State Government had also assured the agitating lawyers that Government would write to the High Court to seek its opinion on the establishment of the bench in Western Odisha. However, no progress has been made on the two assurances.

If the State Government does not keep its promises within 10 days, lawyers will be forced to intensify their agitation, Mishra said.