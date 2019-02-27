Pact inked for collateral free loan to FPOs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment on Tuesday inked a pact with Mumbai-based NABKISAN Ltd, a subsidiary of Nabard, for providing access to collateral free loan facilities to farmer producers organisations (FPOs) from the financial institutions.

The MoU signed in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik encompasses creation of a separate Credit Guarantee Fund of `10 crore by the State Government. The fund will be administered by NABKISAN Ltd.

The agreement is an outcome of the State FPO Policy 2018 launched in close coordination with Nabard which has a wide experience of promoting more than 300 FPOs in Odisha.

This is also a sequel to the earlier MoU executed between Nabard and Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment for promotion and nurturing of FPOs with a view to address the problems of small and marginal farmers who constitute nearly 92 per cent of the farming community in Odisha.

The loans given by public sector banks and NABKISAN Ltd to FPOs will be guaranteed under the credit guarantee fund. Naveen expressed confidence that the MoU will be implemented in letter and spirit and members of FPOs will benefit from unhindered credit flow.