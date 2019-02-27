Sikhar villagers erupt in joy

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Sikhar, the native village of CRPF jawan Prasanna Kumar Sahoo, who was martyred in Pulwama terror attack, observed ‘Revenge Day’ on Tuesday as over 300 terrorists were reportedly killed in an air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) across the LoC.

Villagers and Sahoo’s family erupted in joy as soon as news of the air strike reached them. Sahoo’s wife Minarani lauded both PM Narendra Modi and the IAF for the action. “I appeal to the PM and IAF to eliminate all terrorists in Pakistan,” she said.

Sahoo’s son Jagan said, “My father’s soul will now rest in peace. I thank Modi for keeping his promise.”