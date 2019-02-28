Home States Odisha

A match made in Canada, solemnised in Kujang

 From a coffee shop in Canada to the marriage altar at Kujang, the love story of Lee Nanda and Halina Williams truly transcends boundaries of race, nationality and culture. 

Published: 28th February 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Lee and Halina during their marriage

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: From a coffee shop in Canada to the marriage altar at Kujang, the love story of Lee Nanda and Halina Williams truly transcends boundaries of race, nationality and culture. 

Lee, a resident of Kothi village in Kujang, tied the knot with 28-year-old Halina at a local Mandap here on Tuesday. However, their love story started back in February last year. 

The 31-year-old Odia first met Halina, a resident of Victoria in Canada, at a coffee shop. Lee, who is a law investigator in Canada since the last seven years, had just finished his work for the day and had come to unwind himself at the coffee shop where Halina was waiting for a friend.
There was an instant connect and both fell in love at first sight. Halina works in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in British Columbia.

As days passed by, their love grew stronger and after one year of their relationship, the couple decided to get married and informed their family members about their desire.
Lee’s father Hrusikesh Nanda is a retired officer of the Indian Air Force while Halina’s dad Mark Williams is a scientist. Both the families agreed to the match and it was decided to hold the marriage in India as per the Hindu tradition. 

This is the first trip to India for Halina and her family. Initially, Lee was concerned about the safety of his and Halina’s families as well as his visiting friends from Canada as some locals had planned to stop the marriage and threatened to ostracise them from the village. However, with the support of friends, they decided to go ahead with the marriage.
Their marriage was organised at a Mandap in Kujang as per Odia customs and rituals in presence of friends, relatives and families of both the bride and the groom. Mangrajpur sarpanch Purnima Tripathy was also present. Lee and Halina appreciated the support and kindness they received from people. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp