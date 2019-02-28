Home States Odisha

Burglars hold baby at knife-point, loot valuables in Odisha

The masked miscreants intruded into the residence of Suranjita Rana at about 2.45 am by breaking one of the windows.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a horrifying incident, a group of burglars broke into a house at Kanan Vihar Phase-I here and held a five-month-old baby at knife-point to loot cash and valuables on Tuesday night. They assaulted all the family members before decamping with valuables worth lakhs of rupees.

The masked miscreants intruded into the residence of Suranjita Rana at about 2.45 am by breaking one of the windows. 

They first entered Rana’s relative’s room and tied him up. 
Then they went to her parents-in-law’s room and manhandled them. The intruders then threatened Rana by holding her baby at knife-point. “I fell on their feet and begged for our lives. I told them to take away anything they wanted,” she said.

The miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees and six mobile phones from their house. “They used the washroom, smoked cigarettes and consumed cold drinks before leaving the house,” she said.

Rana, whose father-in-law is a retired armed forces personnel, said the goons were talking in Odia and Hindi.
Rana works in Delhi and stays with her husband there. She was here on leave.
Commissionerate Police started an investigation. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu  visited the spot. “A case has been registered and investigation is on to identify the miscreants involved in the crime,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp