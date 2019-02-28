Burglars hold baby at knife-point, loot valuables in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a horrifying incident, a group of burglars broke into a house at Kanan Vihar Phase-I here and held a five-month-old baby at knife-point to loot cash and valuables on Tuesday night. They assaulted all the family members before decamping with valuables worth lakhs of rupees.

The masked miscreants intruded into the residence of Suranjita Rana at about 2.45 am by breaking one of the windows.

They first entered Rana’s relative’s room and tied him up.

Then they went to her parents-in-law’s room and manhandled them. The intruders then threatened Rana by holding her baby at knife-point. “I fell on their feet and begged for our lives. I told them to take away anything they wanted,” she said.

The miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees and six mobile phones from their house. “They used the washroom, smoked cigarettes and consumed cold drinks before leaving the house,” she said.

Rana, whose father-in-law is a retired armed forces personnel, said the goons were talking in Odia and Hindi.

Rana works in Delhi and stays with her husband there. She was here on leave.

Commissionerate Police started an investigation. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu visited the spot. “A case has been registered and investigation is on to identify the miscreants involved in the crime,” he said.