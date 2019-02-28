Efforts to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women to continue: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Home States Odisha

 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asserted that he would continue efforts for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state Assemblies.

CM waves at people during the Mission Shakti Conclave at Rayagada on Wednesday | IRFANA

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asserted that he would continue efforts for ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state Assemblies.

“I believe in women empowerment and gender equality which is why our Government has proposed 33 per cent  reservation for women in the Parliament and Assemblies,” he said, addressing the Mission Shakti convention here at Khaliguda ground.

Naveen said, women, farmers and youth are the architects of a New Odisha. They are the strength of Odisha and the State Government is taking all measures to ensure their all-round  development. The State Government has announced interest free loans up  to `3 lakh for women self help groups (WSHGs), he said.

He provided seed money of `10.09 crore to 6,729 WSHGs on the occasion and said three lakh WSHGs have been  provided `450 crore seed money which will help them establish women-led enterprises across the State, resulting in  their financial and social security. 

To empower them digitally, an amount of `3,000 will be deposited in accounts of  each to six lakh WSHGs. The 11 Block Level Federations (BLFs) which promote entrepreneurship and act as the nodal  institution for providing hand-holding support to WSHGs, are being provided with financial assistance of `2.75 crore each. The Chief Minister also spoke about his KALIA scheme that aims at ensuring sustainable growth of farmers including sharecroppers and those without land holdings. “It is a milestone scheme but some people with vested interest are spreading rumour that the scheme would be stopped. I would like to clarify that the first phase money that has been credited to farmers’ accounts under KALIA scheme is entirely theirs and they can spend it on anything related to agriculture,” he said.

He stated the second phase money under the scheme will be credited to  farmers’ accounts on April 1. He appealed farmers to avail loan with zero  per cent interest being provided by State Government.
He laid foundation stones for 48 projects built at a cost of `532.5 crore and inaugurated 41 projects. He also  distributed cycles to 1,500 construction workers, pattas to 1,297 persons under Forest Rights Act and work order to 144 WSHGs for construction of Mission Shakti ‘gruhas’. Government has decided to build these ‘gruhas’ in  6800 panchayats under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme.

Naveen’s chopper diverted to Jeypore for bad weather

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s plane was diverted from Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district to Jeypore on Wednesday  due to bad weather. The Chief Minister was scheduled to board a helicopter from Lanjigarh airstrip at 11.15 am and  reach Kholiguda in Rayagada by 11.35 am. After a delay of few minutes, Naveen boarded the helicopter from Jeypore and left for Lanjigarh. The Chief Minister  was supposed to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various developmental projects in Rayagada at about 11.45  am and his itinerary was rerouted and delayed due to the diversion. State Government officials rebutted the claims of the Chief Minister’s aircraft making an emergency landing due to  technical snag. They said his programme in Rayagada was delayed by about an hour. He left from Biju Patnaik  International Airport (BPIA) in the morning and was scheduled to return by 1.40 pm.

