Fire safety rules amended for clinical establishments in Odisha

The State Government has amended Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017 to cover more establishments and speed up issuance of fire safety certificates.

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has amended Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017 to cover more establishments and speed up issuance of fire safety certificates.

Existing provisions under Rule 9(1) regarding classification of certain premises and occupancies have been changed. Clinical establishments of 12 metres height and above, with three or more floors having over 30 beds and critical care unit, have been directed to obtain fire safety certificates.

“All clinical establishments were earlier directed to obtain fire safety certificates. However, henceforth clinical establishments of 12 metres in height or having three or more floors, having ICU and 30 beds will have to apply for the certificates,” Odisha Fire DG BK Sharma said. 

Under the amended provisions, all underground and partially underground structures of 500 square metres and more, educational buildings having 12 metres height and above, functioning in more than three floors with a built up area of 1000 square metres, residential buildings of 15 metres height  and above, temporary structures of 1000 square metres or more, warehouses or storage areas of 500 square metres and above will have to obtain the certificates. 

Similarly, hotels, lodgings and guest houses having height of 12 metres and above, having built up area of 500 square metres or more, three star and above category hotels having auditorium, convention hall, assembly hall, recreation hall, having built up area of 500  square metres or more in any one or more floors will be issued fire safety certificates. It is also mandatory for malls, shopping complexes and mercantile buildings having a height of nine metres and above and built up area of 500 square metres.

The time limit under Rule 13(3) to issue fire safety certificate has been reduced from 45 days to 18. Similarly, the fee charged from organisers of public or private events towards deployment of fire service unit or first-aid fire fighting equipment has been reduced from `10,000 to `5,000. This apart, the Director of Fire Service has been given the authority to exempt the fee partially or fully for larger interest. 

