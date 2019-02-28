Home States Odisha

Government promise of quality health care fails in Balasore

The Government’s promise of quality ‘Health For All’ has failed to live up to the hype and expectations in the State. 

Published: 28th February 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Government’s promise of quality ‘Health For All’ has failed to live up to the hype and expectations in the State. 

The failure of the Nirmal scheme for promoting clean, hygienic and healthy hospital premises is starkly visible at the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore.

Unhygienic surroundings, dirty wards and facilities negate all claims of quality health services provisioning for the people by the Health department. Such is the condition that patients are forced to sleep on beds with dirty unwashed linen thereby exposed to the risks of infections and complications..

Maheswar Senapati, an attendant said he has been using used bed sheet which was already used by other patients. “The bed-sheet is dirty and emanates stench. Patients are at risk of infection in such conditions,” he said. 

Senior BJP leader and former Nilagiri MLA Pratap Sarangi who visited the hospital a couple of days ago, expressed his utter displeasure over the matter.
“I inspected all the beds and the bed sheets in the hospital. They were untidy and stained. While one would generally stay away from using such dirty bed sheets, it was shocking that they are being used in the hospital,” said Sarangi.

While the shabby healthcare systems have become a political issue, lack of coordination between the staff of MCH and the district health administration has further compounded the matters. The district headquarter hospital Balasore was tied up with the Medical college as its clinical facility. 
The staff of the erstwhile DHH who have merged with the Medical College have been negligent in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation.

Additional District Medical Officer Dr Ranjan Kumar Padhi admitted negligence by the management of the hospital. He said as per provisions, bed sheets of different colours are supplied on a weekly basis for daily use and those should be changed every day. But the norms have been violated.
Dr Padhi though tried to explain that the staff could not replace the dirty linen as some critically-ill patients have not yet been discharged from the hospital. 
He has asked the authorities for a report on the issue following which necessary action will be initiated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp