Government promise of quality health care fails in Balasore

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Government’s promise of quality ‘Health For All’ has failed to live up to the hype and expectations in the State.

The failure of the Nirmal scheme for promoting clean, hygienic and healthy hospital premises is starkly visible at the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital at Balasore.

Unhygienic surroundings, dirty wards and facilities negate all claims of quality health services provisioning for the people by the Health department. Such is the condition that patients are forced to sleep on beds with dirty unwashed linen thereby exposed to the risks of infections and complications..

Maheswar Senapati, an attendant said he has been using used bed sheet which was already used by other patients. “The bed-sheet is dirty and emanates stench. Patients are at risk of infection in such conditions,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and former Nilagiri MLA Pratap Sarangi who visited the hospital a couple of days ago, expressed his utter displeasure over the matter.

“I inspected all the beds and the bed sheets in the hospital. They were untidy and stained. While one would generally stay away from using such dirty bed sheets, it was shocking that they are being used in the hospital,” said Sarangi.

While the shabby healthcare systems have become a political issue, lack of coordination between the staff of MCH and the district health administration has further compounded the matters. The district headquarter hospital Balasore was tied up with the Medical college as its clinical facility.

The staff of the erstwhile DHH who have merged with the Medical College have been negligent in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation.

Additional District Medical Officer Dr Ranjan Kumar Padhi admitted negligence by the management of the hospital. He said as per provisions, bed sheets of different colours are supplied on a weekly basis for daily use and those should be changed every day. But the norms have been violated.

Dr Padhi though tried to explain that the staff could not replace the dirty linen as some critically-ill patients have not yet been discharged from the hospital.

He has asked the authorities for a report on the issue following which necessary action will be initiated.