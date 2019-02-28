Man held for assault on ASHA worker in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Tuesday night arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving with an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker in Betamali Sasan village under Kamagarh panchayat. The accused was identified as 32-year-old Sudarshan Pradhan alias Pakua.

Police said the ASHA worker had come to the village to distribute free sanitary napkins among schoolgirls under the State Government’s Khushi scheme on Saturday afternoon.

Pakua met the ASHA worker on the village road and asked her to give some free sanitary napkins. The ASHA worker refused as Pakua had no school going kid at his home.

This enraged the accused who allegedly abused her using objectionable language. When the ASHA worker protested, he allegedly assaulted her, the victim said in her complaint. Pakua even threatened her with dire consequences.

Later, ASHA worker approached the sarpanch of the panchayat, but he paid no heed to her grievance. Finally, the victim lodged a complaint with police against Pakua on Monday.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. Pakua was produced in a local court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.