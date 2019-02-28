Home States Odisha

Man held for assault on ASHA worker in Odisha

Police said the ASHA worker had come to the village to distribute free sanitary napkins among schoolgirls under the State Government’s Khushi scheme on Saturday afternoon. 

Published: 28th February 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Tuesday night arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving with an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker in Betamali Sasan village under Kamagarh panchayat. The accused was identified as 32-year-old Sudarshan Pradhan alias Pakua. 

Police said the ASHA worker had come to the village to distribute free sanitary napkins among schoolgirls under the State Government’s Khushi scheme on Saturday afternoon. 

Pakua met the ASHA worker on the village road and asked her to give some free sanitary napkins. The ASHA worker refused as Pakua had no school going kid at his home. 
This enraged the accused who allegedly abused her using objectionable language. When the ASHA worker protested, he allegedly assaulted her, the victim said in her complaint. Pakua even threatened her with dire consequences. 

Later, ASHA worker approached the sarpanch of the panchayat, but he paid no heed to her grievance. Finally, the victim lodged a complaint with police against Pakua on Monday. 
Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. Pakua was produced in a local court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp