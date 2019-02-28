Home States Odisha

Mandaviya trains Central schemes gun on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not introducing Central schemes in Odisha. 

Published: 28th February 2019

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not introducing Central schemes in Odisha. 
Speaking at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Samabesh’ organised by BJP at Badasahi block here, the Union Minister said he would talk in Odia fluently if he stayed in Odisha for 10 days.

“It is surprising that the Chief Minister, who has ruled the State for over 19 years, still cannot speak the local language,” he said. 

“Around 12.5 crore farmers from across the country are set to benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana. However, the State Government has sent the names of only 12 lakh farmers for inclusion under the scheme,” he said. While lakhs of people in the country have benefited from the Centre’s Ayushman Yojana, Odisha Government is yet to pass on the benefits of the scheme to its citizens, he said.  

The Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a ‘befitting’ reply to Pakistan by bombing the JeM training camps at Balakot for the Pulwama terror strike and people should vote for him in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “Modi has shown his 56-inch chest to Pakistan,” he said. 

“What happened recently (the Balakot bombing) is possible only under the Modi Government. He (Modi) will never compromise with the pride of the nation... The country is safe in his hands,” Mandaviya said.
In a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister said Modi never takes leave to relax in Italy like some other leaders. There is also no corruption charge against the BJP Government, he said. 

Mandaviya called upon the people to oust the Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha in the upcoming Assembly polls. “Odisha will progress if a BJP Government is formed in the State and Modi is elected Prime Minister for the second time, he added.

